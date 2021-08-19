If you get your COVID vaccine, you can win a year of free meat.

JBS USA, a multinational food corporation, is giving free a year’s worth of meat to 50 families that get their COVID vaccine at a company-sponsored vaccination clinic as part of a push to get America vaccinated.

The campaign, dubbed “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year,” runs until August 31 in rural towns across the United States where the company operates.

To get more people vaccinated, JBS will host a series of free vaccination clinics and promotional events.

“At least one newly-vaccinated person per site will be eligible to win free, tasty beef, pork, and poultry to feed a family of four for the next year” at the events, according to the business.

Colorado-based JBS USA is one of the world’s largest beef producers. It is a subsidiary of a Brazilian corporation with operations in the United States, Australia, and Canada.

The following events are scheduled for the near future:

Visit the JBS Scheduled Activities page for more information on these events.

JBS will also contribute over a million pounds of free beef, pork, and poultry to local communities that are hosting immunization clinics.

JBS CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement, “Since the outset of the epidemic, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s have been focused on protecting our team members and helping our communities.” “Recently, our focus has been on giving free vaccination opportunities to our U.S. team members in order to aid in the end of the pandemic.

“We’ve made significant progress, and our immunization rates are far higher than those in our neighborhoods. “The JBS USA and Pilgrim’s ‘Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year’ contest is our method of urging our fellow rural community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” he added.

JBS has over 70% of its 66,000 employees in the United States fully immunized against COVID-19. The figure was termed as “unfortunate” and “related to the neighboring populations’ poor immunization rate.”

JBS provides a $100 COVID vaccine bonus to its employees, as well as paid time off for vaccine appointments, onsite vaccine clinics, and multilingual vaccination education campaigns.