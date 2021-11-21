If we let it, natural gas can help the United States and the rest of the world win the climate war.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, the world’s leaders convened in Glasgow, Scotland for the historic COP26 meeting.

This forum gave an essential chance to debate methods for ensuring that all nations have the tools they need to address climate change through innovation and a comprehensive energy strategy.

As President Biden and other international leaders attended these talks, it is vital to emphasize the importance of natural gas in reducing emissions, alleviating poverty, and supporting the deployment of renewable energy sources.

The president can provide a bipartisan win for Americans and the world by embracing natural gas’s clean energy benefits, particularly U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

I appeared on a discussion held by Meridian International Center earlier this year about the benefits of natural gas in the fight against climate change. Natural gas is not only a secure and consistent source of power feedstock, but it also emits about half as much pollution as coal. That’s why, during their time in office, President Obama and his Energy Secretary, Ernie Moniz, were vocal champions of natural gas.

Furthermore, natural gas has aided the deployment of solar and wind power in the United States, with bipartisan backing. Natural gas can swiftly adapt and provide a reliable backup in the event that sunshine exposure declines dramatically or the conditions cause other renewables to fall short. Moniz and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a Department of Energy-funded organization, have emphasized natural gas’s particular flexibility in enabling the steady spread of renewables.

Furthermore, according to a study conducted by the Foundation for Renewable Energy and the Environment, natural gas’s affordability aids solar energy growth. As President Biden pursues a clean energy economy, natural gas, which currently provides feedstock for nearly 40% of U.S. electricity, will only grow in importance.

Unfortunately, despite its importance to the grid and emissions advantages over coal, support for natural gas has become partisan, with some members of Congress supporting policies that could limit future production of U.S. natural gas and proposals that would disincentivize natural gas use in power generation. This crucial link between natural gas and renewables should be strengthened in order to accelerate the transition to a green energy economy in the United States and internationally.

According to a recent Morning Consult countrywide poll, over three-quarters of US voters believe natural gas should be included in clean energy policy. Furthermore, 76 percent of Democrats agree. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.