If Ukraine escalates, Germany will not give the green light to the Nord Stream pipeline.

According to an agreement between Berlin and Washington, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be permitted to run if there is a further “escalation” in Ukraine, Germany’s new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Sunday.

“This gas pipeline could not come into service in the event of further escalation,” Baerbock told German television station ZDF, reiterating earlier warnings made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Baerbock was speaking following the G7 summit on Russia tensions over the weekend and ahead of a Monday meeting with her European allies.

“It would be a huge mistake to imagine that crossing the boundaries of a European country would go unpunished,” Scholz remarked during a visit to Poland earlier this year.

Many countries have criticized the pipeline, which has been backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the one hand and Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel on the other in recent years.

The US and a number of Eastern European countries are concerned that Europe is becoming too reliant on Putin’s Russia.

Furthermore, Ukraine, which has been one of the key transit countries for Russian gas to Europe while also fighting Russian-backed separatist rebels within its own borders, thinks that the project, which avoids its territory, will undermine it economically and diplomatically.

Germany will “absolutely whatever,” according to Scholz, to keep Ukraine as a transit country for Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, begged Scholz to halt the pipeline, fearing that Moscow would use it to “blackmail” Europe.

Scholz made the call while visiting Warsaw for the first time since taking over as Merkel’s replacement last week, on his third international trip following Paris and Brussels.

“It would be preferable not to enable the opening of Nord Stream 2,” Morawiecki said following their meeting at a joint press conference with Scholz.

“I called the chancellor’s attention to the risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s opening, and, unfortunately, the extent to which… these risks for Ukraine could become significantly worse,” he said.

The 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) pipeline, which is primarily owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has long been opposed by Poland.

The pipeline, which stretches 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, was finished in September.

The pipeline, however, “cannot be authorised for the time being nonetheless since it does not fulfill the standards of European energy regulations,” according to Baerbock.

The German energy regulator halted the certification process for Nord Stream 2 in mid-November.