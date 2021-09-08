If the debt ceiling isn’t raised by October, the US will run out of money, according to Yellen.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the US government will run out of money in October unless Congress acts to boost the federal borrowing limit.

The debt ceiling was postponed by Congress in 2019, but the two-year suspension expired on July 31, resetting the ceiling at $28 trillion and forcing Treasury to use “exceptional measures” to keep government operations funded without going over the limit.

Yellen told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter that unless the debt ceiling is lifted, “the United States of America will be unable to meet its commitments for the first time in our history.”

“The most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be expended during the month of October, based on our best and most recent information,” she wrote.

The country’s debt and deficit have soared as a result of three huge spending packages passed by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic effects.

Raising the debt ceiling does not raise spending; rather, it authorizes Treasury to fund projects that Congress has already approved. Without an increase, the US might face a never-before-seen payment default.

Congress is currently debating a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion social expenditure plan, both of which would increase spending even more.

While President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party controls the House and Senate, they will need Republican votes to raise the borrowing limit. However, the opposition party has stated that they are opposed to it thus far.

Pelosi gave few information about how Democrats planned to get the hike passed at a press conference, but she did say that “it needs to happen.”

Raising the debt ceiling has been a thorny subject in Congress for years, and a 2011 impasse forced S&P Global Ratings to downgrade US sovereign debt from its prized AAA rating.