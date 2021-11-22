If misbehavior is not resolved, Activision Blizzard’s CEO may resign, according to the media.

The CEO of Activision Blizzard, who has been accused of mishandling harassment accusations at the video game firm, has indicated that he may resign if the company’s culture cannot be promptly fixed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO for three decades, informed senior executives at a meeting on Friday that he may resign if the misbehavior issues aren’t resolved “quickly,” according to the Journal, citing Activision sources.

A request for comment from AFP was not immediately returned by Activision Blizzard.

The company’s problems follows a Wall Street Journal story that Kotick had been involved in claims of abuse for years, including a rape allegation, but did not communicate everything he knew with the board of directors.

According to the Journal, more than 1,700 employees, or around 17% of the 10,000-strong workforce, signed a petition calling for Kotick to resign after the revelation.

According to posts shared on Twitter by an Activision Blizzard workers alliance account, 150 employees at the California corporation staged a walkout, joined by colleagues who ceased work remotely in support. At American technology companies, walkouts are quite unusual.

Kotick has defended himself, claiming that the allegation was inaccurate and that he was committed to creating a diverse business.

“Anyone who doubts my commitment to creating the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn’t understand how important this is to me,” Kotick said in a statement released Tuesday.

In recent months, the firm has been under heightened scrutiny.

State officials in California accused the developer of the hit “Call of Duty” of supporting a culture of harassment, a hostile work environment, and inequity in July.