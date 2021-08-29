Ida resurrects Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans.

Chester Lastie vividly remembers Hurricane Katrina, which wreaked havoc on his neighborhood in eastern New Orleans exactly 16 years ago today. The gusts of wind from Hurricane Ida, which is currently hitting his White House, have heightened the recollections.

On August 29, 2005, he says AFP, “we were sitting in the yard about 11:00 when the levees broke.” He jumped in his pickup and drove to the Claiborne Avenue Bridge, where he could see the elements wreak havoc on the Lower Ninth Ward, a working-class neighborhood dominated by African-Americans.

Later, he and a friend went out on the water in a boat. “We witnessed a lot of individuals trapped in buildings, on roofs, and in trees,” says the narrator. “We were able to save them,” he continues.

According to a survey issued three years after Katrina, the majority of the drowning deaths in Louisiana were in neighborhoods to the east of New Orleans, including the Lower Ninth Ward.

Images of roads and buildings flooded with brown water from the Mississippi River, which runs through the neighborhood, were broadcast across the world, making the Lower Ninth Ward one of Katrina’s most visible victims.

Lastie is hoping that the damage caused by Ida would be less severe. “I don’t think the Lord would do that twice,” says the 56-year-old, who rebuilt his home and other properties after the 2005 hurricane took more than a year.

Patricia Walker, 53, is a Katrina survivor who wears dazzling sandals and has a mouth full of gold teeth.

She recounts, “I climbed to my attic and waited for the sun to come out, and then people came to my rescue.”

The chef waited two years before returning to her childhood neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward.

Many, however, never returned, as seen by the several plots of weedy, overgrown grass that line the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare, giving it a lonely feel.

“This neighborhood was full of kids in the streets before Katrina,” Lastie laments. “Now there is nothing but empty lots.”

He points out the locations where his neighbors’ huge, two-story houses had stood before being destroyed by the Category 3 hurricane.

Not everyone made it out alive. Peter Torregiano lives in a fresh new pale blue house with his wife and three children, which was completed in February.

As he stands in, he says, "I suppose they weren't prepared during Katrina, but we got the new levee system."