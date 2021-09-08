Ida is the latest supply chain hit in the United States, according to US companies.

Hurricane Ida’s power outages are compounding raw material shortages, prompting new warnings from major US corporations on Wednesday, claiming that supply chain issues may stymie sales.

Sherwin-Williams lowered their third-quarter sales prediction due to Hurricane Ida, after previously expecting a recovery from supply issues caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.

In a statement, Chief Executive John Morikis said, “We continue to see great demand.” “However, ongoing and industry-wide raw material availability concerns haven’t improved as expected, limiting our capacity to fully meet the high demand.”

To offset increasing raw material, shipping, and labor expenses, Morikis said the business will impose a “4% fee” in its Americas division.

Sherwin-Williams’ statement echoed PPG’s warning on Tuesday, when the paint and coatings business lowered its third-quarter projection, predicting sales would fall between $225 million and $275 million short of expectations.

PPG blamed “growing commodity supply interruptions” and said it was still assessing “the entire impact of Hurricane Ida, which could incur additional supply chain repercussions.”

The remarks demonstrate how the hurricane, which caused significant outages at critical Gulf Coast petrochemical plants, has contributed to the constraints on supply networks already strained by pandemic-related disruptions, resulting in higher pricing.

PPG also stated that it had adopted price hikes to counter rising expenses and that it is “looking for additional increases.”

Meanwhile, homebuilder PulteGroup warned on Wednesday that supply chain issues and shortages of essential building materials will cause some closures to be delayed.

“Despite our trade partners’ remarkable efforts, the supply chain challenges that have plagued the sector throughout the epidemic have worsened in the second half of the year,” said PulteGroup CEO Ryan Marshall.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers, but shortages of a range of building supplies, along with rising production volumes across the homebuilding industry, are having a direct impact on our capacity to close homes to our quality standards for the rest of 2021.”

Low mortgage rates have fueled demand for homes throughout the nation, driving up prices and depleting supply, which has been hampered by a labor shortage.