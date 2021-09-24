Iceland’s Ground-Breaking Wage Law Reduces the Pay Gap Between Men and Women.

Iceland has a groundbreaking equal pay law that has lowered the salary difference between men and women, and both of the men and women running for prime minister on Saturday have contributed to its achievement.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, a staunch supporter of women’s rights, was in office when the bill took effect in January 2018.

Bjarni Benediktsson, her predecessor and conservative opponent in the weekend election, was in charge of the government at the time the legislation was passed.

Iceland has long been regarded as one of the most equitable countries on the planet, topping the World Economic Forum’s ranking for the past 12 years.

Its salary disparity has now reached its lowest point in history, at 12.6 percent in 2020, down from 15 percent in 2017. When occupation, credentials, and education are taken into account, the gap has shrunk to 4.1 percent, down from 5% four years ago.

The rule, according to Jakobsdottir, who leads the Left-Green Movement, “certainly has had an effect.”

Employees had to prove they were being discriminated against prior to the new law.

Companies with more than 25 employees must now submit proof demonstrating equitable pay for men and women.

They must prepare a gender equality plan that explains how they determine the worth of an employee’s labor based on objective factors such as seniority, education, experience, or physical exertion.

The company receives a three-year certificate if an independent auditor approves it.

It faces a fine of up to 50,000 kronor (330 euros, $385) each day if it does not comply, however no fines have yet been issued.

“Those who have completed the job feel it improves openness and the quality of how pay are determined,” Jakobsdottir said.

“Those who have gone through the procedure have had pleasant experiences, which helps,” she added.

Thorunn Hilda Jonasdottir, a 43-year-old events manager, had her pay increased after her firm went through the difficult certification process.

“After they finished that job, I got an increase… of 25,000 kronor per month (165 euros, $270) because my pay wasn’t in the correct category,” she told AFP.

Experts point out that the law isn’t a magic wand that can eliminate inequality, but it can speed up the process.

“It truly illustrates that by putting the responsibility on employers and pushing them to look at the data, we start making progress,” said Margret Vilborg Bjarnadottir, a University of Maryland statistics professor who developed pay equality study software.

Initially, 1,180 enterprises with a total of 147,000 people were selected from a pool of applicants. Brief News from Washington Newsday.