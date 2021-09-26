Iceland Misses Out on Having Europe’s First Women-Led Parliament.

After its election a day earlier, Iceland thought it had been the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament, but a recount revealed it had fallen short, according to an election official.

Following a recount in one of Iceland’s constituencies, the president of the electoral commission in the Northwest region, Ingi Tryggvason, declared that 30 of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament were won by women, or 47.6%.

Women were awarded with 33 seats, or 52 percent, earlier Sunday, according to predictions based on final results.

“Because the result was so close, we decided to hold a recount,” Tryggvason said, adding that no one had sought the recount.

It was not ruled out that more recounts might take place in other parts of Iceland.

According to data published by the World Bank, no European country has had more than 50% female legislators, with Sweden coming closest at 47%.

Iceland has long been a leader in gender equality and women’s rights, and for the past 12 years has topped the World Economic Forum’s rating of most equitable countries.

The country, which became the first in the world to elect a female president in 1980, was ready to commemorate the ostensibly historic event.

“I am 85 years old, and I have waited my entire life for women to be in the majority… Erdna, a Reykjavik resident, previously told AFP, “I am incredibly thrilled.”

Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson told AFP, “This is simply another evidence of how far we have progressed on the road to genuine gender equality.”

Iceland, unlike several other nations, does not have formal quotas for female representation in parliament, though some parties do need a certain proportion of female candidates.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, five other nations have parliaments in which women hold at least half of the seats: Rwanda (61 percent), Cuba (53 percent), Nicaragua (51 percent), Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates (50 percent).

The outcome of the election was unaffected by the recount.

Even though Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s left-right coalition gained a majority, the three parties are anticipated to begin talks in the coming days to determine if they will continue to govern together.

After a decade of political turmoil, the coalition has provided Iceland four years of stability, but Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement has been undermined by its right-wing partners, who both had good showings.

The Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party, and the center-right Progressive Party gained 37 of the 63 seats in parliament, a significant increase over the previous year's results.