Ice Cream from Kraft Macaroni and Cheese? People are raving about it.

Ice cream with a cheesy flavor? The limited-edition variety of ice cream is being offered by Kraft macaroni and cheese in collaboration with a New York-based ice cream firm.

“Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is combining two of life’s greatest pleasures this summer: ice cream and macaroni & cheese. According to a press release on the Kraft Heinz company’s website, “KraftMacaroni & Cheese will produce a limited-edition ice cream in conjunction with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for the first time ever.”

Van Leeuwen is a Dutch painter. Ice cream is well-known for its ability to be made with only a few ingredients. There are no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colours in the ice cream.

Emily Violett, brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, stated in a press release that the company wanted to include a summer-inspired dessert.

“We all know that ice cream is the best way to cool down on a hot summer day. That is why, in order to develop an ice cream with the distinctive flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese that we all grew up with, we wanted to merge two of the most iconic comfort foods,” the statement added.

On July 14, the ice cream was released. A pint of beer costs $12.

The first batches of mac and cheese ice cream were a hit and quickly sold out, but stores are swiftly refilling the taste.

