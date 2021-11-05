IAG, the world’s largest airline company, has cut its losses on the Covid recovery.

IAG, the parent company of British Airways, said Friday that third-quarter losses shrank dramatically as a result of the easing of Covid travel restrictions, and that it expects to return to profit next year.

In the three months to September, IAG reported a loss after tax of 574 million euros ($664 million), compared to 1.8 billion euros a year earlier, but revenues more than quadrupled due to robust long-haul demand.

Meanwhile, the group’s top performer, Spanish carrier Iberia, has returned to profitability.

The European travel company stated that it flew 43.4 percent of its pre-pandemic 2019 capacity. Its portfolio also includes Aer Lingus, Level, and Vueling.

This figure is expected to hit 60% in the fourth quarter, according to IAG.

“We’re in the midst of a major rebound,” stated Chief Executive Luis Gallego.

“When travel restrictions are eased, we continue to profit from the rise in bookings.”

“Monday’s complete reopening of the transatlantic travel route is a watershed moment for our industry.”

IAG shares, on the other hand, fell more than 3% in early London stock market trade.

According to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter, “as a result, the company remains firmly in the camp of a recovery play,” which has attracted the attention of investors still interested in IAG’s potential.

“With the company rated as a strong buy by the market, IAG could be breaking out of its present holding pattern soon.”

Last year’s pandemic hit global aviation hard, with travel restrictions decimating demand, but this year’s industry has been helped by the progressive removal of international travel restrictions.

However, the Delta version of the coronavirus has slowed the full restoration of global air travel.

IAG also announced on Friday that operating losses had dropped to 452 million euros, down from 1.9 billion euros the previous year.

In addition, revenue increased to 2.7 billion euros.

“In the immediate term, we’re focused on preparing to run as much capacity as possible and ensuring IAG is well-positioned to return to profitability in 2022,” Gallego added.

IAG went on to say that Iberia and Vueling had recovered effectively from the effects of the pandemic and were still the best performers in the company.

“Iberia has returned to profitability, while Vueling has achieved operational breakeven,” Gallego said.

“Both companies took advantage of opportunities to enhance their positions on Latin American routes and in the Spanish domestic market.”

As it attempted to navigate the Covid situation, the business experienced a massive net loss of 6.9 billion euros in 2020, eliminating about 10,000 employees at British Airways and 500 posts at Aer Lingus.

