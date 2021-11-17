IAEA reports that Iran has increased its uranium stockpile once more.

Iran has increased its supply of highly enriched uranium, according to the UN nuclear watchdog, just days before talks to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal are expected to resume.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium at 2,489.7 kilos in a report seen by AFP, far above the 2015 agreement’s limit.

According to the data, the entire amount now includes 113.8 kg enhanced to 20%, up from 84.3 kg in September, and 17.7 kg enriched to 60%, up from 10 kg.

The document will be considered at the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting next week, as diplomats prepare to resume talks in Vienna on November 29 in the hopes of reviving the dormant 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The remaining signatories to the agreement, including the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia, will participate in the talks directly, while the United States will do so indirectly.

The new report “shows that the IAEA has continued its verification and surveillance actions about Tehran’s engagements,” according to Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, Iran’s acting director of mission to UN agencies in Vienna.

He claimed that talks were ongoing to “address some concerns between the two parties,” according to Iranian media, and urged IAEA member nations to avoid from “hurried or politically motivated comments.”

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization told Fars news agency that IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi would arrive in Tehran on Monday.

On Tuesday, Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, according to the spokeswoman.

Grossi called his lack of touch with President Ebrahim Raisi’s new Iranian government as “astonishing” on November 12.

He expressed his desire to meet Iranian officials ahead of the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting, which is slated for next week.

Grossi negotiated a deal on access to monitoring equipment at Iran’s nuclear sites on his last visit to Tehran in September.

However, the IAEA then protested that it was denied “essential” access to a unit at the TESA complex in Karaj, outside Tehran, in violation of the September agreement.

The claim was denied by Iran’s representative to the IAEA, who tweeted that “equipment connected to this complex is not included for service,” referring to IAEA operations on its monitoring equipment.

On Wednesday, the IAEA "categorically rejected" that its cameras had played a role in an unclaimed nuclear weapon.