‘I Want To Start A Youth Movement,’ says a Facebook whistleblower.

What happens once thousands of documents from the world’s most prominent social media corporation are leaked? The answer is apparent to Frances Haugen: create a youth movement.

Facebook has come under fire as a result of the whistleblower’s document leak, particularly after it was revealed that the firm was aware that its Instagram photo app had the potential to affect teen mental health.

Young people, according to ex-Facebook engineer Haugen, have more reason than anybody else to put pressure on social media firms to improve.

“I want to launch a youth movement,” she said in a wide-ranging interview with AFP, adding that young people who have grown up online should not feel “powerless” in the face of the social networks that have become so ingrained in their lives.

Haugen has been in the spotlight for nearly two months because of her assertions that Facebook has regularly put profits ahead of people’s safety, and fans and opponents alike are wondering what will happen next.

The interview, which took place on Friday in a fancy Paris hotel under the watchful eye of her lawyer, came at the end of a European tour orchestrated by a slick public relations team and funded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s charity organization.

Haugen, 37, has spoken to MPs in London, Brussels, and Paris, as well as tens of thousands of people at a tech convention in Lisbon.

Both the UK and the EU are contemplating new tech rules, and she claimed the tour will give her the chance to “influence where those policies go.”

Before she started working for Facebook, Iowa native Haugen was well aware that its sites might lead users down deadly rabbit holes.

In 2016, a close buddy who had become radicalized believed that billionaire George Soros was secretly controlling the economy.

“That was excruciatingly uncomfortable,” she admitted.

Despite this, Haugen worked at Facebook for two years before departing in May, citing a consistent inability to address undesirable side-effects such as spiraling hate speech in politically vulnerable nations like Myanmar as the reason for her departure.

Despite her efforts to influence European laws, Haugen’s faith in regulation is shaky: by the time legislators agree, technology will have advanced.

Instead, she wants Facebook to be legally obligated to develop policies in response to user-identified potential harms.

“Facebook has never had to explain how it plans to address problems before. When there’s a scandal, they always say the same thing: ‘we’re sorry, this is difficult, we’re working on it.’ “According to Haugen.

If Facebook was forced to hand up data, it would be a disaster. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.