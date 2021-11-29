‘I Just Want A Bone,’ says Mexico’s search for 95,000 people who have gone missing.

A mother begged a soldier for a chance to discover her son’s remains, one of more than 95,000 individuals who have vanished in Mexico’s violence-plagued country.

“All I want is a bone to lay alongside my hubby,” she explained.

The widow, whose son went missing a year ago, pleaded to be permitted into a former cornfield in Tamaulipas, where half a ton of human remains have been discovered since 2017.

“Please respond! Do you have any kids? “The mother, who was in her fifties, stated that she had received no reaction from the soldiers.

La Bartolina lies a few kilometers (miles) from Matamoros, a city on the Mexican-American border plagued by violence associated to drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

The National Search Commission, the official agency in charge of coordinating the search for Mexico’s missing, has labeled it a “extermination camp.”

Even relatives of victims are barred from accessing the site, since they frequently accuse authorities of ineffectiveness and conduct their own investigations.

The mother, who asked not to be identified for fear of being identified, has no proof that her son’s remains are at La Bartolina.

However, after discovering that other relatives would be visiting, she decided to go.

Tamaulipas, which is on a drug smuggling route, has more than 11,800 persons listed as missing. It has the highest number of disappearances in Mexico, along with the western state of Jalisco.

According to official numbers presented Friday during a visit by the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances, 95,121 persons have gone missing across the country.

According to the committee, 100 persons went missing in Mexico during the UN team’s ten days there. It criticized what it called government ineffectiveness, arbitrary judicial rulings, and a widespread culture of “impunity.” During the so-called “dirty war” waged by Mexican authorities against revolutionary movements in the 1960s and 1980s, people began to vanish.

The number of persons missing — and murdered — began to rise after then-President Felipe Calderon launched a military onslaught against the drug gangs in 2006.

Since then, the 126 million-strong country has seen 300,000 killings, including more than 36,000 in 2020 alone — about 100 every day on average.

“One of the main reasons of disappearances remains organized crime,” said Laura Atuesta, an expert at the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics.

In Mexico, a slew of gangs compete for control of lucrative smuggling routes.