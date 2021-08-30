Hurricane Ida is expected to cost insurers upwards of $20 billion in damages.

Early damage estimates for Hurricane Ida, which blasted across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast over the weekend, are already pouring in, as are predictions of the storm’s cost to insurers.

According to Bloomberg, Wells Fargo insurance analyst Elyse Greenspan has already begun assessing the damage, writing in a letter to clients on Sunday that insurer-covered costs might be as high as $20 billion.

Early estimates from other analysts have suggested that insurers might face expenses of at least $15 billion, according to Bloomberg.

According to the news outlet, RBC Capital Markets’ Mark Dwelle warned that expenses might be much higher due to unknown damages, stating that there could be levy breakdowns after the storm, unknown energy losses, and additional inland problems that won’t be detected until days after the storm passes.

“It could be some time before a comprehensive picture of insured losses emerges,” he wrote to customers on Monday, “but, at this moment, we are not expecting a ‘worst case’ loss, but we would expect a large total” that could affect insurance pricing.

Hurricane Katrina, the most expensive natural disaster in US history, cost a total of $161 billion, with insurer costs anticipated at $25 billion at the outset. For several days following the storm, the extent of the storm’s destruction was unknown.

According to a CoreLogic estimate released Saturday, the overall Ida storm damage is anticipated to be around $220.37 billion, with roughly 1 million homes damaged or destroyed in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, as reported by Business Insider.

On Saturday, the National Storm Center upgraded Ida to a Category 4 hurricane, deeming it “very hazardous.”

As a Category 3 storm, Hurricane Katrina killed 1,833 people.