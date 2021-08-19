Hurricane Grace wreaks havoc on the Caribbean coast of Mexico.

Hurricane Grace slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast on Thursday, causing flights to be canceled and some visitors to spend the night in storm shelters.

The Category One storm, the weakest of the five on the Saffir-Simpson scale, made landfall in Tulum, Yucatan Peninsula, before sunrise.

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) as it headed onshore, but it weakened significantly as it moved inland, according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami, which warned of a “dangerous storm surge” in the area.

As the hurricane reached Mexico on Wednesday, more than 100 flights to and from Cancun’s main resort were canceled, while vacationers in Tulum were advised to vacate their hotel rooms.

“Hotels in Tulum have been evacuated, and guests have been moved to various hotel shelters,” said Carlos Joaquin, governor of the state of Quintana Roo in the southeastern part of the country.

In the thinly inhabited area that took the brunt of the storm, another 125 people were evacuated in small villages.

Sea crossings to surrounding islands have been prohibited, and ports have been blocked, according to Joaquin.

Electricity was turned off as a precaution, affecting about 150,000 people, but Joaquin said that as the storm passes, repairs will be made to restore service.

At morning, Cancun’s hotel zone was mostly deserted as heavy winds and rain wreaked havoc on structures on the beach, which was battered by strong waves.

The storm is predicted to travel over the southwest Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatan, before hitting the eastern states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas late Friday or early Saturday.

Grace is anticipated to weaken when it hits Yucatan, but re-intensify once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters warned strong gusts and heavy rains would continue to batter the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday.

“Heavy rains from Grace will certainly cause flash and urban flooding, as well as the potential for mudslides,” it warned.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm surge will be accompanied by “large and dangerous waves” near the coast.

Businesses on the Riviera Maya boarded up windows on Wednesday, while fisherman and tour operators brought their boats ashore in preparation for the storm.

Some Cancun locals stocked up on food at stores, despite warnings from officials to discourage panic buying.

Hortencia Rodriguez, a 41-year-old housewife, stated, “We don’t know what it will be like.”

“With Wilma, we didn’t plan ahead of time and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.