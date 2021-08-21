Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico for the second time.

On Saturday, Hurricane Grace pounded eastern Mexico with torrential rain and strong winds, causing flooding, power outages, and property damage as it weakened over the mountainous interior.

During the night, the storm made landfall in Mexico for the second time as a major Category Three storm near Tecolutla in the state of Veracruz, causing mudslides and substantial flooding warnings.

As dawn came, television images showed fallen trees, signs, and roof panels littering the streets of Tecolutla, a town of around 24,000 people.

The streets of Xalapa, the state capital of Veracruz, were turned into murky brown rivers. Thousands of homes in the area were left without power.

Flooding was also recorded in areas of neighboring Tamaulipas state, while trees were felled and structures were damaged in Puebla, central Mexico.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Grace degraded to a tropical storm as it churned inland, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour) (NHC).

Forecasters said the storm was 25 miles northeast of Mexico City, which had been drenched by heavy rain, and moving west at 13 mph at 1500 GMT.

The National Hurricane Center said Grace was “weakening fast over land but still bringing very heavy rains and flooding over sections of east-central Mexico.”

It was predicted that the storm would diminish to a tropical depression and vanish by early Sunday.

Residents in at-risk areas were asked to “take safety in high locations with family and in shelters,” according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On Friday night, he added that about 8,000 civil defense members, troops, and power board workers were ready to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

Authorities in the state of Veracruz said 200 storm shelters had been set up and asked locals to seek refuge.

As the storm pounded heavy rain on the hilly terrain, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia warned of the potential of flooding and mudslides.

Most routes in Veracruz, which is crisscrossed by multiple rivers, have been closed by authorities.

Workers along the coast boarded up store windows, fishermen pulled their boats ashore, and residents secured their houses after stocking up on canned food and water in anticipation for the storm.

“We will go practically a week without fishing,” Isabel Pastrana Vazquez, the leader of Veracruz’s federation of fisheries cooperatives, said.

“We’ll be affecting about 35,000 fisherman since we won’t be able to go out. “There will be a swell and rain,” he predicted.

The hurricane had already made landfall in Yucatan, Mexico. Brief News from Washington Newsday.