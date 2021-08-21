Hurricane Grace is expected to make a second landfall in Mexico.

Grace strengthened into a hurricane on Friday as it approached Mexico for the second time, causing flooding and mudslides in the eastern mainland’s mountains.

On Thursday, the hurricane made landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category One storm, the weakest of the five-level Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, near Tulum, known for its Mayan temples.

Grace’s winds whipped back up to 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour) when it crossed across the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Grace has intensified into a hurricane, according to air force hurricane hunters,” the NHC said, extending a warning zone from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo, where the storm was expected to make landfall overnight.

Grace was situated approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of the important port of Veracruz around 2100 GMT, and traveling west at a pace of 10 mph towards the coast.

The National Hurricane Center said, “Strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall, with fast weakening expected as Grace continues inland over the mountains of central Mexico.”

Grace is expected to be upgraded to a Category 2 storm before reaching the Mexican shore, according to Alejandra Mendez, general coordinator of Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.

Veracruz officials said they had constructed 200 storm shelters and planned to open another 2,000 if required.

As the storm dumps heavy rain on the hilly region, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia warned of the potential of flooding and mudslides.

Civil protection national coordinator Laura Velazquez indicated that members of the Mexican military forces were ready to deploy if needed to safeguard residents.

Businesses around the coast were preparing to close in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

“All of the umbrellas (from the beach) have been removed since the tide is already rising,” restaurant owner Victor Morales told AFP.

More than 6,000 tourists and residents were evacuated to storm shelters across the southeastern state of Quintana Roo as the hurricane approached Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula earlier this week.

Governor Carlos Joaquin of Quintana Roo stated the hurricane went over the Riviera Maya shoreline without causing any damage. He said that power has been restored to nearly all of the state’s residents.

Tulum saw workers collecting fallen branches and other debris, but the town was spared significant damage.

Sandra Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Argentinian tourist visiting Cancun, stated, “The scare is past and happily everything turned out good.”

Rodriguez stated that she was concerned because she was not used to such situations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.