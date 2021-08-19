Hundreds of sex workers in Bangladesh get vaccinated at the country’s largest brothel.

Hundreds of sex workers at Bangladesh’s largest brothel were vaccinated against Covid-19 in a one-day vaccination program that participants hope would help the industry recover from the pandemic’s devastation.

Bangladesh has at least 11 brothels operating across its 169 million people, making it one of the few Muslim countries where prostitution is allowed.

The western town of Daulatdia, a sprawling labyrinth of shacks, has operated a brothel for more than a century, but coronavirus lockdowns and worries of getting the virus have severely harmed the lives of many sex workers.

Authorities have attempted to vaccinate the workers who live there, but have been impeded by a supply scarcity.

Beginning in February, health officials in Daulatdia gave roughly 200 sex workers the first and second doses of AstraZeneca vaccinations developed in India.

However, as New Delhi halted shipments, they were unable to extend the program further.

Officials said the program was restarted on Wednesday after Bangladesh received millions of vaccination doses under the Covax initiative from China and the United States.

Asif Mahmud, Daulatdia’s head doctor, told AFP, “We now have ample supply.”

He noted that seeing a large attendance for the jabs in the community was “extremely satisfying.”

According to health officials, some 400 Chinese Sinopharm jabs were provided as first doses on Wednesday, covering the majority of the remaining eligible population of sex workers.

The jabs are only offered to workers over the age of 25, yet many of the females in the brothel are minors.

Ruksana, a 26-year-old waiting in line for her first shot, said coronavirus lockdowns and fears among clients that they might get the virus had hurt business.

“There were times when we had to go hungry. The corona killed people all around the planet. But we were on the verge of starvation,” Ruksana, who only goes by one name, told AFP.

“We are hopeful that once we all have our vaccines, we will be able to return to work.”

Bangladesh has reported around 1.4 million Covid-19 infections and approximately 25,000 fatalities, but experts believe the true numbers are significantly higher.

During a dramatic rise in cases that caused a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, authorities vaccinated approximately three million people across the country in a special week-long program.