Hundreds of people’s burned remains have been discovered in Myanmar’s charred vehicles, according to Monitor.

According to Monitor, hundreds of people’s incinerated corpses have been recovered in Myanmar’s charred automobiles.

The bodies of more than 30 people, including women and children, were recovered in burnt-out trucks in Myanmar, according to a rebel group and a monitor, who blamed the junta for the attack.

Myanmar has been in shambles since the February coup, according to a local monitoring group, with more than 1,300 people killed in a security crackdown.

“People’s Defence Forces” (PDF) have sprung up all throughout the country to fight the junta, dragging the military into a violent stalemate of fighting and reprisals.

On Saturday, photos appeared on social media purporting to show two burned-out cars and a car on a highway in Hpruso township, eastern Kayah state, with the charred bodies of victims inside.

On Saturday, the automobiles were discovered.