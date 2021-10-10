Hundreds of people have been detained in Indian Kashmir after two teachers were killed.

Hundreds of individuals have been detained by police in restive Indian-administered Kashmir as part of an investigation into a series of targeted killings by suspected rebels, sources said AFP on Sunday.

After New Delhi withdrew Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and brought it under direct administration in August 2019, tensions in the Muslim-majority area — which is contested by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan — have risen.

Last week, seven civilians were killed in six days, causing uproar in Kashmir and across the country. The killings were condemned by politicians from all sides.

Following the shootings, over 500 residents suspected of having ties to banned religious and terrorist organisations were held across the disputed territory, according to a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to AFP.

“To uncover the killers, no stone will be left unturned,” the officer stated.

New Delhi dispatched a top anti-terrorism intelligence official to the region to lead the inquiry.

Officials reported that on Sunday, India’s counter-terrorism task force, the National Investigation Agency, summoned 40 schoolteachers in Srinagar’s major city for investigation.

According to authorities, at least 29 people have been killed in Kashmir this year, including members of pro-India political organizations.

Officials noted that twenty-two of them were Muslims.

Two teachers from the minority Sikh and Hindu communities were shot and killed by gunmen on Thursday at a government-run school in Srinagar.

On Thursday, security agents shot and killed another guy after his automobile failed to halt at a checkpoint.

Their fatalities came two days after three individuals were killed in 90 minutes in three separate street shootings.

The Resistance Front, a relatively young militant group, has claimed responsibility for the recent deaths, accusing the victims of being “occupier mercenary soldiers and occupier stooges.”

The statements, which were only available in English, were shared in a number of WhatsApp groups. AFP was unable to independently verify them.

Minorities in Kashmir have expressed anxiety as a result of the deaths, with local media claiming that many have fled the region.

Human Rights Watch demanded that the suspected perpetrators, as well as Indian security personnel, be held accountable for their activities, including harassment, torture, and extrajudicial killings, on Saturday.

In a statement, HRW’s South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly stated, “Kashmiris are locked in an endless cycle of bloodshed caused by terrorist attacks and abuses by government authorities and security personnel.”

For more than three decades, rebel groups have fought Indian soldiers in Kashmir, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

For more than three decades, rebel groups have fought Indian soldiers in Kashmir, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Thousands of people have died as a result of the violence.