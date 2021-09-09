Hundreds of people have been arrested two months after the historic Cuban protests.

Yunior Consuegra, 24, has been detained for two months, along with hundreds of others who were arrested on July 11 during historic anti-government protests in Cuba. His mother has only seen him once and is worried out of her mind.

Mayda Yudith Sotolongo told AFP that when she finally saw him six days after his incarceration, he had been “pummeled” and had “bruises on his arms and back.”

The young mechanic was born deaf in one ear and suffers from a brain tumor. He told his mother over the phone that he had caught the coronavirus while incarcerated.

Consuegra has been charged with public disorder but has yet to appear in front of a judge.

Sotolongo stated that her son had gone out on the street that day “out of curiosity,” and after seeing riot police swarming protestors, tried but failed to return home safely.

She spent four days in jail for insisting on seeing her son and telling authorities that if she had to go to prison to get information about him, they should imprison her.

They did, but Sotolongo was no closer to her son as a result.

The 50-year-old nurse has no choice but to pray for an end to her “worst nightmare” from her poor house on the outskirts of Havana.

Consuegra’s story isn’t unusual.

According to the Cubalex human rights organization, Cuban troops arrested 949 individuals in a major crackdown on the largest rallies the communist island has seen since the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power in 1959.

Thousands of people went to the streets in 50 cities and towns on July 11 in a spontaneous outbreak of anti-government fervor, yelling “Freedom!” “Down with the dictatorship!” and “We are hungry!” are two popular slogans.

According to Cubalex, 437 people are still detained.

Contempt, public disruption, vandalism, and spreading the coronavirus outbreak are among the charges for allegedly marching without face masks.

Although the government has not disclosed imprisonment numbers, it claims that 62 persons have been tried as of August 5. Sixty-one people were found guilty and sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight months to a year.

Fifty-five people have filed appeals.

Randy Arteaga’s 32-year-old family in Santa Clara, Cuba, is concerned about his fate. He is charged with resisting arrest.

“We’re concerned. His niece Misaday Arteaga, 21, told AFP that he has been in prison for about two months without a trial date.

“He is the father of a six-year-old daughter.”

There are many other testimonies like this, but numerous families contacted by AFP did not want to share them.