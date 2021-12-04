Hundreds of people have been arrested in Pakistan after a mob assassinated a Sri Lankan factory owner.

Officials claimed on Saturday that up to 120 individuals have been arrested in Pakistan after a Sri Lankan manufacturing manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan described the vigilante attack as a “day of disgrace for Pakistan.”

Few subjects in Pakistan are as energizing as blasphemy, and even the smallest hint of an offense to Islam can elicit riots and lynchings.

On Friday, the incident occurred in Sialkot, a district in central Punjab province roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Islamabad’s capital.

“Rumour spread in the plant that the manager had ripped down a religious poster and thrown it in the rubbish,” Zulfiqar Ali, a police official in the area, told AFP.

Khurram Shehzad, a police official, claimed up to 120 people had been arrested, including one of the key suspects.

Tahir Ashrafi, a religious scholar and the prime minister’s special representative for religious harmony, confirmed the arrest and told AFP that the manager was “extremely rigorous.”

“Police experts are looking into this issue from a variety of aspects,” Ashrafi said, “including the possibility that some manufacturing workers used a religious card to exact revenge on the management.”

Raids, according to Shehzad, are still going on.

Several terrible video clips circulated on social media, showing a mob thrashing the prone victim while yelling anti-blasphemy chants.

Other footage showed his body on fire and the upturned wreckage of what was alleged to be his car.

Many members of the crowd made no effort to conceal their identities, and some even took photographs in front of the burning body.

On Saturday, Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab administration, informed reporters that roughly 800 to 900 people were dragging the manager’s body, some of them were armed with sticks.

The body has been subjected to a post-mortem examination, and Khawar said it would be turned over to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Islamabad.

Malik Naseem Awan, a Sialkot resident and lawyer, told AFP that he was concerned about the impact on the country’s reputation.

“I’m so humiliated that I can’t even tell you how embarrassed I am. It would have been different if someone had done it on their own, but the crowd was silently watching, and no one attempted to save him “he stated

Almost all political and religious parties, including Pakistan’s Army Chief, denounced the event.

Sri Lanka’s President and Prime Minister expressed amazement at the news on Saturday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.