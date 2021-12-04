Hundreds of people have been arrested in Pakistan after a mob assassinated a Sri Lankan factory owner.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that more than 100 individuals have been arrested in Pakistan after a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set on fire by a mob who accused him of blasphemy.

The vigilante attack has sparked controversy, with Khan declaring it a “day of disgrace for Pakistan” and later claiming that he had spoken with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe about the killing.

Few subjects in Pakistan are as energizing as blasphemy, and even the smallest hint of an offense to Islam can elicit riots and lynchings.

“Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to voice our nation’s anger & shame to Sri Lankan people at vigilante assassination of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot,” Khan posted on Twitter.

He went on to say that over 100 persons had been arrested and that they will be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

On Friday, the incident occurred in Sialkot, a district in central Punjab province roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Islamabad’s capital.

Rumors arose that Diyawadana had “pulled down a religious poster and thrown it in the dustbin” and that up to 120 individuals had been arrested, including one of the major suspects, according to local police officers.

The arrests were verified by Tahir Ashrafi, a religious scholar and the prime minister’s special representative for religious harmony, who told AFP that workers had complained about the manager being “extremely tight.”

“Police experts are looking into this issue from a variety of aspects,” Ashrafi said, “including the possibility that some manufacturing workers used a religious card to exact revenge on the management.”

Raids, according to Shehzad, are still going on.

Several terrible video clips circulated on social media, showing a mob thrashing the prone victim while yelling anti-blasphemy chants.

Diyawadana’s body was set ablaze in other clips, as was the overturned wreckage of what was alleged to be his car.

Many members of the crowd made no effort to conceal their identities, and some even took photographs in front of the burning body.

On Saturday, Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab administration, informed reporters that about 800 to 900 individuals had carried the manager’s body, some of them were armed with sticks.

The body has been subjected to a post-mortem examination, and Khawar said it would be turned over to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Islamabad.

Malik Naseem Awan, a Sialkot resident and lawyer, told AFP that he was concerned about the impact on the country’s reputation.

"I'm not sure how."