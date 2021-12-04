Hundreds of people have been arrested in Pakistan after a mob assassinated a Sri Lankan factory manager.

Officials claimed on Saturday that up to 120 individuals have been arrested in Pakistan after a Sri Lankan manufacturing manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan described the vigilante attack as a “day of disgrace for Pakistan.”

Few subjects in Pakistan are as energizing as blasphemy, and even the smallest hint of an offense to Islam can elicit riots and lynchings.

On Friday, the incident occurred in Sialkot, a district in central Punjab province roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Islamabad’s capital.

The manager was assassinated on Saturday, according to police, after it was rumored that “the management had committed blasphemy.”

According to Zulfiqar Ali, a police official in the area, “rumour spread in the factory that the manager had ripped down a religious poster and thrown it in the rubbish.”

A police official, Khurram Shehzad, said up to 120 people had been arrested, including one of the key suspects.

Tahir Ashrafi, a religious scholar and the prime minister’s special representative for religious harmony, confirmed the arrest and told AFP that the manager was “extremely rigorous.”

“Police experts are looking into this issue from a variety of aspects,” Ashrafi said, “including the possibility that some manufacturing workers used a religious card to exact revenge on the management.”

Raids, according to Shehzad, are still going on.

Several terrible video clips circulated on social media, showing a mob thrashing the prone victim while yelling anti-blasphemy chants.

Other footage showed his body on fire and the upturned wreckage of what was alleged to be his car.

Many members of the crowd made no effort to conceal their identities, and some even took photographs in front of the burning body.

Malik Naseem Awan, a Sialkot resident and lawyer, told AFP that he was concerned about the impact on the country’s reputation.

“I’m so humiliated that I can’t even tell you how embarrassed I am. It would have been different if someone had done it on their own, but the crowd was silently watching, and no one attempted to save him “he stated

Almost all political and religious parties, including Pakistan’s Army Chief, denounced the event.

According to AFP, Pakistani officials had spoken with Sri Lankan diplomats about the event and “assured them that all individuals involved in the horrible act will be brought to justice.”

According to human rights organizations, accusations of blasphemy are frequently used to settle disputes.