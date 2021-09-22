Hundreds of buildings are destroyed as lava flows into the sea on the Canary Islands volcano.

On Wednesday, 320 structures were destroyed by a massive wall of molten lava sliding down the slopes of Spain’s La Palma island, as devastated locals watched the flow crawl towards the sea.

On Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the south of La Palma, one of the seven islands that make up the Canary Islands archipelago off Morocco’s coast, erupted.

The lava had now covered 154 hectares and damaged 320 structures, according to the EU’s Copernicus observation program, which was double the figure it had supplied 24 hours earlier.

Experts estimate the figure to climb as the slow-moving mass approaches the island’s western coast, where it will collide with the water, causing explosions and poisonous gas releases.

The Canaries regional government claimed that 6,100 people have been evacuated so far, including 400 tourists who were transferred to the neighboring island of Tenerife.

Despite the fact that no one has died, the destruction to land and property has been immense, with Angel Victor Torres, the Canaries regional director, estimating the cost at well over 400 million euros ($470 million).

As the oncoming lava burned in the backdrop, firemen were seen using heavy machinery to build a channel towards a nearby ravine in a desperate bid to divert the flow.

They tweeted a video of the digger hard at work with the caption, “It’s not for a lack of trying.”

There are two lava flows, according to experts working on the Pevolca volcano emergency plan: one to the north and one to the south that is scarcely moving.

The lava has “slowed down a lot since it is reaching a relatively flat area, but it is gaining height,” according to David Calvo of the Involcan volcanology institute. It is already 15 metres thick in certain places.”

If the lava, which has a temperature of 1,100 degrees Celsius (2,012 degrees Fahrenheit), keeps moving at its current rate, it will reach the sea on Wednesday or Thursday.

And when it gets there, he predicts a “giant battle of titans” between the water and the lava.

“It creates tremendous explosions and a disintegration of the lava, which shoots out like missiles” because of the differing temperatures.

Involcan specialists saw the same thing happen in Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano in 2018, when 16 people were injured by pieces exploding and one person “nearly lost a leg,” he said.

When the lava hits the shore, clouds will form. Brief News from Washington Newsday.