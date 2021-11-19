Hundreds attempt to cross the Belarusian border despite the crisis subsiding.

Hundreds of migrants attempted to cross the border from Belarus again on Friday, despite signs of the crisis easing as migrants fled a makeshift encampment, according to Polish officials.

Border guards claimed there were two attempted crossings on the European Union’s and NATO’s eastern borders, one involving 500 migrants who flung rocks and tear gas canisters.

According to the border guards, 45 people have been apprehended.

2,000 migrants who had been camping out in frigid temperatures on the border spent the night in a neighboring warehouse after emptying out of their camp, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“For several, it was their first warm night,” Belta wrote, referring to images of refugees laying on mats in the facility.

Belarus is accused by the West of inducing a migrant crisis by bringing in would-be migrants and transporting them to the border with the promise of a quick entry into the EU.

Belarus has refuted this and has encouraged the European Union to accept them.

According to Minsk, there are approximately 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet republic.

It stated that the EU will provide a “humanitarian corridor” to Germany for roughly 2,000 migrants, and that it would assume responsibility for sending around 5,000 of them home.

However, Germany quickly refuted this report, claiming that it would not accept 2,000 refugees.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqis who were unable to enter the EU through Belarus went home on Thursday on Baghdad’s first repatriation flight.

431 individuals were returned home on an Iraqi Airways jet.

Despite the repatriations, Poland stated that border pressure will continue.

“Migrants are still attempting to cross the border illegally,” said Marek Pietrzak, a spokesman for Poland’s Territorial Defense Force, which has soldiers on the border.

“We can observe how officers of the Belarusian border guard and other Belarusian uniformed forces motivate and monitor them,” he told TV Republika.

“Two huge groups have attempted to pass,” border guards announced on Twitter on Friday.

“Rocks were thrown and tear gas was hurled at Polish officials by the largest group of roughly 500 people. At the same time, Belarusian officers were blinding them with lasers “Anna Michalska, a spokesperson for the border patrol, told AFP.

Four Polish soldiers, she claimed, received minor injuries that did not necessitate hospitalization.

According to Michalska, there were fewer attempted border breaches this month than last month, but they were more recent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.