Humans pose a greater threat than artificial intelligence, according to chess legend Garry Kasparov.

Since his legendary encounters against IBM’s Deep Blue computer in the 1990s, Kasparov has remained captivated by technology.

When he wasn’t busy beating 10 simultaneous chess opponents in 45 minutes at the Web Summit in Lisbon this week, he spoke to AFP on AI’s rising role in society.

“We live in a world where machines are increasingly important. It’s happening, whether you like it or not “he stated

“There is absolutely no proof that machines are posing a threat to us. The actual threat comes from people, not killer machines, because people still have a monopoly on evil.” The genuine danger comes from “dictatorial, authoritarian countries and terrorists who will use this technology to hurt us,” according to the Kremlin critic.

While Terminator-style robo-assassins remain science fiction, human rights organizations are already fighting for international regulations to limit the use of so-called “killer robots,” believing that AI would revolutionize combat in the coming years.

Meanwhile, at the Web Summit, industry experts have spent the week debating AI’s more positive applications, ranging from clever chatbots that improve our mental health to sorting plastic waste.

Although Kasparov is a techno-optimist, he does not discount the concerns of AI skeptics who fear that robots will take over tasks previously performed by humans, such as manufacturing workers and truck drivers.

“Without a doubt, it will be painful. I don’t want to come across as harsh, but people will lose their jobs. However, take a look at the big picture “he stated

“With more technology coming in, humanity always wins.”

He expressed optimism about the power of innovation by pointing to the speed with which vaccines were developed in response to Covid-19, a lightning effort compared to efforts on earlier diseases.

He did, however, urge for more global regulation to help prevent the harmful effects of social media and other emerging technology.

“What I want is a good public debate that leads to government recommendations,” he stated.

“Because governments have the power to enact legislation to compel firms to begin taking steps to mitigate the damage.”

He spoke amid mounting international pressure to reign in the enormous dominance of tech behemoths such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.

