Hulu Is Raising Its Prices, and Here’s When You’ll Notice It.

Hulu stated on Tuesday that it will raise the rates of its on-demand subscription plans by $1.00 apiece.

According to TechCrunch, the company’s most popular plan, an ad-supported branch that costs $5.99 per month, will increase to $6.99 per month on October 8. Similarly, the ad-free version, which is now $11.99 per month, will increase to $12.99 per month. The $14.00 bundle service that gives subscribers access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ will not be affected by the move.

Hulu, which was once known for being one of the more economical on-demand platforms, is now receiving some negative feedback from users, who have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the shift.

Hulu is raising its prices, but will they please, for the love of God, turn down the level on their commercials?! pic.twitter.com/ntVKfrrs5G

Hulu isn’t going to raise their prices…

I need my American Dad background noise pic.twitter.com/2qYdUPHYDi and they know I’m about to pay it.

I knew it wouldn’t be long before Hulu made a move like this. I won’t hesitate to switch to something else if Hulu or Netflix raises their prices again. pic.twitter.com/IZE5Z9DbrK

The adjustment came after price increases on both the Disney+ and ESPN+ platforms. After Disney bought Comcast’s interest in Hulu in 2019, all three platforms are now under the Disney umbrella. The rationale for the price hikes in individual services is unclear, although it has been speculated that the bundle package will become more appealing to subscribers as a result.

Another reason for the spike, according to Deadline, is Disney’s intention to bring hundreds of Bollywood and Hotstar originals to the platform, as well as the Indian Premier League’s move to ESPN+.

The decision follows a price increase for the company’s Live services in 2020. In December 2020, the price of this bundle increased to $64.99 per month.