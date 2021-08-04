Hubbard, a transgender weightlifter, has announced his retirement following his Olympic debut.

Laurel Hubbard, a transgender weightlifter, has declared her retirement following her historic debut at the Tokyo Olympics last week.

The New Zealander competed in the +87kg weightlifting category on Monday, making history as the first openly transgender woman to compete in an Olympics, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Despite the fact that her time on sport’s largest platform was brief — a “overwhelmed” Hubbard failed to complete a successful lift – trans campaigners welcomed it as a watershed moment for a marginalized population.

It also created a tempest of debate about transgender women’s sports involvement.

Hubbard, who is notoriously private, said she was ready to retire from the limelight.

“The passage of time has caught up with me. In fact, if we’re being honest, it probably caught up with me a long time ago,” Hubbard remarked, despite the fact that she was more than 20 years older than most of her competitors at 43.

“If nothing else, my participation in sports is probably owing to heroic doses of anti-inflammatories, and it’s probably time for me to consider hanging up the boots and focusing on other things in my life.”

Hubbard complimented the International Olympic Committee for taking “moral leadership” in developing inclusive policies that allowed her to compete in the Games.

“I’m not sure I could ever strive to be a role model; instead, I hope that just by being who I am, I may bring some sense of encouragement,” she told reporters.

Critics claim that athletes like Hubbard, who was born a man and transitioned to a woman in her 30s, have physical advantages built into their bodies during their development.

Female-born athletes may be compelled to compete on an uneven playing field as a result of these advantages, which include increased muscular mass and lung capacity.

The IOC used to only allow transgender athletes to compete if they had undergone gender reassignment surgery, but that condition was lifted in 2015 in favor of focusing on lower testosterone levels.

Following the conclusion of the Tokyo Games, the governing body plans to announce new recommendations on the subject.

Hubbard said she was glad for the opportunity to talk about the concerns that her debut had brought up.

“I am certain that a discussion is required,” she stated.

“Although we have guidelines currently, they will undoubtedly alter and adapt as more information regarding transgender athletes and what it entails for participation in sport becomes available.”