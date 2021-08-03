Hubbard, a transgender Olympian, is hailed as the debate rages on.

After her brief Olympic debut, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was praised as a transgender pioneer, but Olympic organizers are still grappling with the delicate problems brought by her historic participation.

Hubbard’s much-anticipated medal bid in the +87kg category at the Tokyo International Forum ended in disappointment on Monday, as she was eliminated after botching her first three lifts.

The 43-year-old later acknowledged she felt “overwhelmed” during her time in the spotlight, which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) hailed as “the first appearance by an openly transgender woman at an Olympic Games.”

“Competing at this level releases a lot of adrenaline, and I guess I just slightly overdone it,” she told TVNZ.

Trans activists claim that her brief appearance on sport’s largest platform made history and cleared the door for additional athletes who do not fit within a conventional male-female framework.

“I’d want to congratulate Laurel Hubbard on her achievement. “She may not have won a medal, but just qualifying for the Olympics is an amazing achievement,” tweeted Ruth Pearce, a British trans novelist and professor.

“She has contributed to make history as an out trans athlete competing under harsh and unfair scrutiny.”

Hubbard’s participation, according to prominent Australian campaigner Kirsti Miller, means “the tide has changed” in favor of inclusion in sport.

She stated, “The IOC has adopted a basic principle that sporting competition is a human right for all, regardless of how we are born or who we are.”

However, controversy about the admission of trans athletes in women’s sport continues, with the IOC planning to produce new guidelines on the subject after the Tokyo Games.

Critics claim that athletes like Hubbard, who was born a man and transitioned to a woman in her 30s, have physical advantages built into their bodies during their development.

Female-born athletes may be compelled to compete on an uneven playing field as a result of these advantages, which include increased muscular mass and lung capacity.

Even the New Zealand Olympic Committee, which took extensive measures to safeguard and support Hubbard throughout her stay in Tokyo, acknowledged that the issue remained alive after she left.

“We recognize that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex topic that necessitates a balance between human rights and on-field fairness,” it stated.

The IOC used to only allow transgender athletes to compete if they had undergone gender reassignment surgery, but that condition was lifted in 2015 in favor of focusing on lower testosterone levels.

It specifies the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.