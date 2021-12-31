Huawei’s revenue has dropped by 29% this year as a result of the sanctions.

Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant, announced on Friday that its yearly income had dropped by roughly a third from the previous year, as the company continues to be hampered by US sanctions that have harmed its smartphone sales.

After the administration of former President Donald Trump tried to hobble Huawei over concerns that it could pose a cybersecurity and espionage threat, the business has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technological rivalry.

In an annual new year address, rotating chairman Guo Ping claimed the company’s revenue plummeted by 29 percent year on year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion).

“We worked hard in 2021, despite all the challenges, to deliver genuine value for our consumers and local communities,” Guo remarked.

“We improved the quality and efficiency of our operations, and we aim to end the year with 634 billion yuan in revenue.”

The telecom carrier segment “remained stable,” he said, and “overall performance was in line with our predictions.”

Huawei’s revenue has decreased in 2021, owing in part to the sale of its affordable phone brand Honor late last year.

Huawei is not a publicly traded company, and the message provided no other financial information.

Guo described the company’s journey as “bumpy yet rewarding,” adding that the year 2022 will bring “its fair share of obstacles.”

Huawei has been obliged to quickly pivot into new business sectors such as enterprise computing, wearables and health tech, intelligent vehicle technology, and software as a result of its misfortunes.

The US has prohibited Huawei from obtaining critical components like as microchips and forced it to develop its own operating system by preventing it from using Google’s Android.

This month, Huawei unveiled a new foldable phone and announced that its HarmonyOS system was running on 220 million Huawei devices.

The company is the world’s largest supplier of telecoms network equipment and, together with Apple and Samsung, was formerly a top-three smartphone manufacturer.

However, because to US pressure, it has dropped significantly in the smartphone rankings.

The company reported a 32 percent drop in sales volume from January to September in October.

However, the return to China of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, resolved a key difficulty for the business this year.

She spent nearly three years in Canada under house arrest on a US extradition demand, which China claimed was politically motivated.

She spent nearly three years in Canada under house arrest on a US extradition demand, which China claimed was politically motivated.

Meng was released a month ago after a deal was reached with US prosecutors.