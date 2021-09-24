Huawei’s “Princess” Meng Wanzhou is on the rebound.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was known internally as the company’s “princess” and a potential future leader, but she’s been stuck in Canada for over three years fighting extradition to the United States.

The 49-year-old chief financial officer may now be allowed to retake her throne after signing a “deferred prosecution” agreement with the US Department of Justice.

Meng will be able to leave Canada thanks to the arrangement, which allows her to avoid criminal fraud charges in exchange for consenting to the case’s “statement of facts.”

Meng was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 at the request of the US, which had sought her extradition on suspicion of defrauding HSBC Bank and other banks by falsely concealing relationships between Huawei and Skycom, an entity that sold telecoms equipment to Iran.

The move exacerbated the rift between Washington and Beijing, putting Canada in the midst.

However, the scandal has been a big blow for Meng, who had been rising through the ranks of the corporation founded by her father Ren Zhengfei, generating speculation that she would one day take full control.

As a result, she would become one of the world’s most powerful female business leaders.

She has instead spent years in a Vancouver home, wearing an electronic monitor around her ankle.

When she isn’t battling extradition in court, she spends her time reading and learning to paint, according to her social media posts.

Meng is a significant actor in “the growth of Chinese capitalism epitomized by Huawei,” according to Frederic Megret, an extradition expert at McGill University in Montreal.

Roromme Chantal, a China expert at Moncton University, said that she is also “the face” of the China-US rivalry.

Huawei was the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer after Samsung Electronics at the time of her arrest, and has since ascended the Fortune Global 500 rankings to 44th place, with revenues of US$136 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

Ren, 76, a former engineer in the People’s Liberation Army, launched the company in 1987 with a few thousand dollars and grew it into one of the world’s major manufacturers of telecommunications network hardware.

Meng has sought to emphasize her own “lowly” beginnings, with Chinese media saying that she once drafted an internal document alleging that her first duties at the Shenzhen-based firm were secretarial work, including answering phones and typing.

