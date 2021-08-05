Huawei’s CEO is back in court in Canada in response to a US extradition request.

After nearly three years of court fights and diplomatic posturing, new extradition hearings for Huawei’s chief finance officer began on Wednesday in Vancouver.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the company’s founder and CEO, is fighting extradition to the United States.

She is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank by falsely misrepresenting connections between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that provided telecoms equipment to Iran, putting the bank in jeopardy of breaking US sanctions against Tehran while it continued to clear US dollar transactions for Huawei.

Meng smiled as she walked out of her house in the western Canadian coastal city on Wednesday morning, where she is required to wear an ankle monitoring device at all times.

The hearings will take place at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the following weeks. During the first day of the trial, Meng’s legal team argued that the US had filed a lawsuit that violated their client’s rights.

“This case is based on disinformation and facts that have been purposely ignored. Before the hearings, Alykhan Velshi, Huawei Canada’s vice president of corporate affairs, told AFP that Ms Meng’s arrest was a “master class on how to violate someone’s rights,” calling the case a “political prosecution.”

“First and foremost, Meng is our CFO. She’s preoccupied with that. At the same time, she devotes a great deal of attention to this situation. She’s gone through all of the court records. She attends court every day. He described her as a “really strong person.”

Huawei Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that “counsel for Ms. Meng will argue that the US has failed to build a viable case for prosecution.”

“As a result, committal must be denied, and Ms Meng must be permitted to return home,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Canada claims Meng’s evidence and charges “may actually only be fully argued before a US trial judge” and do not belong in a standard extradition process.

The hearings will conclude on August 20, although no ruling is expected for several months. And, if there is an appeal, the process might take several years longer.

The Chinese authorities detained two Canadians on espionage accusations, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, just days after Meng was arrested.

Ottawa interpreted the arrests as revenge for Meng’s detention, which Beijing has denied.

Both Canadians were tested, but the results are still a mystery.