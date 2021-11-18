Huarong, a struggling Chinese company, has been given a $6.6 billion lifeline.

As the heavily indebted Chinese state-owned corporation Huarong Asset Management seeks to stay afloat, it has announced intentions to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting further assets.

The firm would sell 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan each under the rescue plan, which was filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange overnight Wednesday.

The news came as real estate firm Evergrande announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining ownership in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Evergrande’s difficulties to address a swelling debt load have sparked concerns about the Chinese property sector.

According to a filing with Hong Kong’s stock exchange, Allied Resources Investment Holdings bought HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent reduction from its Wednesday close.

Both Evergrande and Huarong have become alarming examples of Chinese corporations that have amassed large debts, with mainland authorities desperate to prevent a contagion from spreading.

Huarong, one of China’s four debt collectors, startled Asian markets earlier this year when it postponed its annual report until March.

Investors began to wonder if it would be able to satisfy its $242 billion in liabilities, which included $20 billion in offshore bonds, despite the fact that it had completed all of its previous repayment obligations.

Huarong ultimately released its results five months later, disclosing a record $15.9 billion loss for 2020 as well as the beginnings of a rescue plan.

The stock sale, which was disclosed late Wednesday, is part of the bailout package, and will reduce the finance ministry’s holding in Huarong from 57 percent to 28 percent.

However, it is still less than the 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) Huarong stated it intended to fund when the rescue plan was first unveiled in August.

When Evergrande, a privately held property giant, struggled to make a succession of domestic and international bond repayments earlier this summer, alarm bells began to sound.

Investor sentiment has been damaged and the country’s important real estate market has been spooked by a liquidity shortage at one of China’s largest property developers, which has around $300 billion in liabilities, adding to fears of further contagion.

Evergrande has tried to sell assets to raise funds since then.

It met a deadline last week to pay overdue interest on three US-dollar debts before the grace periods on those notes expired.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong media reports that the company's chairman, Hui Ka Yan, is selling part of his shares.