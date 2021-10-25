HSBC CEO Quinn claims that the bank’s lows are ‘behind us.’

HSBC is overcoming its coronavirus and restructuring issues to become more consistently profitable, according to CEO Noel Quinn, who announced the start of a $2 billion share repurchase on Monday.

The Asia-focused lender had a terrible 2020, with both the coronavirus and rising geopolitical tensions wreaking havoc on its profits.

Quinn has supervised a radical reorganization since then, reducing the bank’s workforce by approximately 35,000 people and focussing on its most profitable locations in Asia and the Middle East, a strategy he claims is finally paying off.

Quinn wrote in a note accompanying the bank’s third-quarter results, “While we retain a cautious stance on the external risk environment, we feel that the lows of previous quarters are behind us.”

“This confidence, along with our solid capital position, allows us to announce a $2 billion share repurchase, which we intend to begin shortly,” he added.

In the third quarter, HSBC’s pre-tax profit more than doubled year on year to $5.4 billion, according to the results release. Profit after tax was $4.2 billion, up from $2.2 billion in the same period the previous year.

HSBC makes 90% of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong being the main growth engines.

It released a new strategy in February, outlining ambitions to redouble its efforts to capture more of the Asian market.

Low interest rates are weighing it down, so it plans to seek out additional fee-based income, particularly wealth management for Asia’s growing affluent.

The bank divested 90 branches in the United States earlier this year and finalized a long-running sale of its ailing French retail division.

While the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on all institutions, HSBC had to contend with a new wrinkle: geopolitical tensions.

The bank’s historical and current ties to China are both a source of strength and a source of peril.

It has been exposed to the increasingly strained relationship between China and Western nations more than most other global banks, particularly after Beijing imposed a severe security rule on Hong Kong last year.

HSBC has frozen the accounts of several Hong Kong democracy activists at the request of local authorities after endorsing the security measure, which has been criticized by MPs in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Simultaneously, the lender has been chastised by Chinese state media for supplying information that aided in the arrest of a top Huawei official in Canada.

