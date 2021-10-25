HSBC Bank, which is on the mend, has announced a massive share buyback.

As the Asia-focused bank rebounds from the pandemic repercussions, HSBC declared record profits and plans to repurchase shares worth up to $2.0 billion on Monday.

HSBC, like the rest of the banking sector, had a rocky 2020 as the virus epidemic rocked the economy, and the company launched a restructuring program last year to cut 35,000 positions as it refocuses on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East.

The London-based bank announced on Monday that net earnings nearly tripled to $3.54 billion (3.0 billion euros) in the third quarter of this year, bolstered by the release of unused provisions set aside for bad loans during the pandemic.

“While we have a cautious stance on the external risk environment, we feel the recent lows are behind us,” said Noel Quinn, the company’s CEO.

“This confidence, along with our solid financial position, allows us to announce a $2 billion share repurchase, which we anticipate to begin shortly,” he said in the results announcement.

In lunchtime London trading, HSBC shares jumped 1.5 percent.

“The corporation is… feeling sufficiently flush, having put up more capital than it needs to endure the epidemic,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

Pre-tax earnings more than quadrupled to $5.4 billion in the July-September period, compared to the same period the previous year, according to HSBC.

“HSBC has displayed its financial muscles as it continues to emerge from the 2020 horror show,” said Interactive Investor’s head of markets, Richard Hunter.

The bank produces 90% of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong being the main growth engines.

It released a new strategy in February, outlining ambitions to redouble its efforts to capture more of the Asian market.

HSBC seeks to increase its fee-based income, particularly through wealth management for Asia’s growing rich.

It also expects a big increase in income as interest rates rise in response to rising global inflation.

Quinn told reporters on a conference call that “we’re seeing tremendous progress on our transformation, strong progress on growth.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to the months ahead,” he added, adding that the bank was in a “great position heading into 2022.”

HSBC divested 90 branches in the United States earlier this year and concluded a long-running sale of its ailing French retail division.

While the coronavirus epidemic wreaked havoc on all banks, HSBC had to contend with an additional complication.