HRW reports that Brazil’s Bolsonaro is obstructing critics on social media.

Human Rights Watch charged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday with infringing on the right to free expression by barring detractors on social media, where the far-right leader is very active.

According to the New York-based rights group, at least 176 journalists, lawmakers, influencers, regular residents, and others deemed critical of the president have had their access to his accounts restricted, largely on Twitter.

Bolsonaro “is attempting to purge his social media accounts of people and institutions that disagree with him, transforming them into venues where only applause is permitted, as part of a broader effort to stifle or isolate critics,” according to HRW’s Brazil director, Maria Laura Canineu.

An appeals court in the United States declared in 2019 that Bolsonaro’s political role model, then-President Donald Trump, could not ban critics from his Twitter account because doing so would violate their constitutional right to free speech.

Bolsonaro has roughly seven million Twitter followers, 14 million Facebook followers (where he conducts a weekly live address), and 18.6 million Instagram followers, having developed his political identity entirely around his angry social media screeds.

According to Human Rights Watch, Bolsonaro is also breaching the right of individuals affected to seek information.

It stated it, along with top online news site UOL, investigative site The Intercept Brasil, and fellow rights group Amnesty International, is among the groups targeted by Bolsonaro.

The president has the ability to restrict anybody, according to Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria.

He stated, “Official government accounts are one thing, but Jair Bolsonaro’s personal, individual accounts are another.”

Bolsonaro argues that his right to free expression is routinely abused on social media, where his tweets have been removed for disseminating false information.