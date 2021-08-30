How Will Hurricane Ida Affect Oil Prices? Hurricane Ida shuts down oil and gas production; how will this affect oil prices?

As Hurricane Ida raced through the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, forcing the shutdown of offshore oil installations and driving up oil prices, it made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Prices, which had risen to more than three-week highs in early Monday trading, eventually reduced some of those gains, easing concerns about rising pump prices. Nearly a quarter of U.S. oil consumption is met by the Gulf.

Analysts say consumers may expect higher gas prices by the middle of the week, but one says it’s unlikely to go much higher than a nickel or dime.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. gasoline futures rose 4% in New York before reversing course on Sunday.

Last week, oil prices in the United States rose 10%, while Brent crude rose more than 11%, as analysts predicted oil production interruptions as Hurricane Ida approached. According to the Houma Courier, while some analysts are certain that the interruptions will have an impact on oil prices, others believe that price increases will be mostly determined by how much damage Ida causes to refineries.

Around 91 percent of oil output and 85 percent of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico were shut down on Saturday.

The Gulf of Mexico generates around 15% of the nation’s oil and 5% of its natural gas, increasing fears about the impact of the shutdown on gas prices. About half of the refinery capacity in the United States is located on the Gulf Coast.

As Ida approached drilling rigs, oil and gas companies evacuated 290 offshore sites by lunchtime Saturday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Over the weekend, eleven drill vessels had to be moved out of Ida’s way. Gas prices are expected to rise in the coming days, according to industry experts.

A Category 4 storm like Ida, according to Andy Lipow, president of Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates LLC, will likely postpone the restart of operations in damaged refineries, especially due to major flooding and power outages. According to Bloomberg, “For a Category 4, you could be looking at four to six weeks or more for refinery downtime.” According to data provided by the outlet, refineries that have not been damaged by storms or hurricanes can resume operations within a week.

Lipow predicted that motorists can expect increased gas prices as a result of the likelihood for refinery damage to be delayed. In the mid-Atlantic and southeastern markets, Lipow expected a rise of up to a penny per gallon within the week.

