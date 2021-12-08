How Will China’s Evergrande’s ‘Controlled Demolition’ Affect the Economy?

As Chinese real estate juggernaut Evergrande is said to be preparing for a government-backed mega-restructuring, here’s a breakdown of what Beijing’s attempt to prevent a contagion could entail for the rest of the economy:

When the Chinese government launched a campaign last year to restrict excessive debt among real estate enterprises as well as wild consumer speculation, it caused a property market crisis.

The most renowned developer to suffer as a result of Beijing’s crackdown was Evergrande, a real estate behemoth with a presence in over 280 Chinese cities.

With more than $300 billion in debt, it teetered on the verge of default for months, only to be saved each time by a last-minute payment.

According to Bloomberg, it has already missed a 30-day grace period on $82.5 million in overdue coupon payments, and rating agency S&P Global Ratings has predicted a default.

After Evergrande warned last week that it would not be able to pay its financial obligations, the local government in Guangdong summoned billionaire chairman Hui Ka Yan and announced that a “working group” would be sent to the company.

Analysts believe that this marks the official start of the company’s debt restructuring, which is expected to take years.

Investors’ fears of a chaotic collapse have been alleviated by signs that the government is playing a larger role in Evergrande’s destiny.

Shehzad Qazi, managing director of data analytics firm China Beige Book, told AFP, “It’s quite evident that the state is substantially involved in regulating the situation.”

“Ultimately, it will be a ‘controlled demolition,'” Qazi remarked.

Bondholders, on the other hand, are expected to take significant losses, and even if restructuring provides some relief, the overall impact of Beijing’s property blitz remains to be seen.

Since Evergrande’s troubles began in June, at least ten property companies have defaulted on bonds.

Listed in Hong Kong Sunshine 100 defaulted this week after missing a $179 million payment due, while Kaisa failed in a debt swap to purchase time to raise cash.

According to Bloomberg, property firms accounted for 36% of the $10.2 billion in offshore notes defaulted on by Chinese creditors this year.

In an attempt to reassure investors, the People’s Bank of China claimed last week that Evergrande’s troubles stemmed from its own “bad management and heedless expansion.”

Regulators have stated that they will protect homebuyers’ rights, with the banking and insurance authority emphasizing the need of “focusing on addressing mortgage demands for first houses.”

