How wealthy was NFL coach John Madden before his death?

John Madden, a former coach and broadcaster for the National Football League (NFL), passed away on Tuesday. He was 85 years old at the time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth was estimated to be $200 million at the time of his death.

Madden’s money was supposedly derived from his revenues from coaching and commentating, but “Madden NFL,” a video game brand that he sponsored, accounted for the largest majority of his net worth.

Since 1988, EA Sports has published the video game franchise, which has sold over 130 million copies worldwide.

The company reportedly signed a $300 million deal in 2005 to become the NFL’s exclusive game developer. Madden then agreed to a $150 million deal with the company that would allow his name to be used in the games in perpetuity.

Madden was said to have earned roughly $2 million per year as a retainer from the firm until he retired in 2009.

Madden built a fortune as a broadcaster over the course of roughly three decades.

Madden began his radio career in 1979. His broadcasting career spans four major networks: Fox, CBS, ABC, and NBC.

Madden was reputedly paid $8 million per year during the height of his broadcasting career, which is equivalent to $14 million now after inflation.

Madden was one of the first celebrities to earn more than $1 million per year from sponsorships in the 1980s. Miller Lite, Exxon, McDonald’s, Canon, and Ramada Inn were among his sponsors.

Tinactin, Ace Hardware, Outback Steakhouse, Verizon Wireless, and Toyota were among the companies with which he struck arrangements.

Despite not being able to play in the NFL due to injuries, Madden had a successful coaching career spanning nearly two decades.

He began coaching at Allan Hancock College in 1960. He became the institution’s head coach two years later. He was then employed as an assistant defensive coach at San Diego State until 1966, when the team was regarded among the best in the country.

Madden was hired as the Oakland Raiders’ linebackers coach in 1967. He became the team’s head coach two years later, at the age of 32, succeeding Al Davis. At the time, Madden was the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Madden was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 for his services to football as a coach.

He certainly was.