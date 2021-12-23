How wealthy is James Franco, the actor accused of sexual misconduct?

James Franco may be experiencing backlash as a result of sexual assault allegations leveled against him by former students, but he is still a wealthy man.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Franco, a well-known actor who rose to Hollywood fame two decades ago, has a net worth of $30 million.

Although the actor does a variety of things to make money, his film and television revenues are the main source of his enormous fortune.

The film “127 Hours,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, is one of his most critically lauded works.

His other significant works include “Never Been Kissed,” his first feature, and “James Dean,” for which he won a Golden Globe Award and garnered Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Franco is well-known for his many collaborations with fellow actor Seth Rogen, with the two having appeared in eight films and one television series together.

According to Variety, Franco was paid $6.5 million for his role in the 2014 political action comedy thriller “The Interview.”

In the early 2000s, Franco also appeared in the Spider-Man trilogy. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Franco had a successful television career in addition to his film career. From 2009 to 2012, he had a recurring part on the serial opera “General Hospital,” a major role in the short series “11.22.63” in 2016, and another prominent role in the HBO drama “The Deuce” from 2017 to 2019.

Franco is a writer and director in addition to being an actor. He also taught film classes at the University of Southern California and New York University.

The lawsuit launched against Franco by his former acting students at Studio 4, the now-defunct school he founded, had an impact on his net worth.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a sexual misconduct complaint alleging that he forced his former acting pupils to perform explicit sex scenes on camera.

Franco made headlines only this week after admitting to sleeping with his former students while teaching.

He also revealed that he struggled with sex addiction in the past, but that he has been attempting to change his ways in recent years.