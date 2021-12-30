How wealthy is Epstein’s girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, has earned a sizable fortune over the years.

Many people are now questioning where Maxwell’s riches came from, and how much of her assets originated from Epstein-controlled organizations, following the recent court verdict that found her guilty of sex trafficking for the deceased sex criminal and her former partner Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 60-year-old has a net worth of $20 million.

After her father died in 1991, Ghislaine became a close friend of Epstein. According to the outlet, she was living off a trust fund that paid her $100,000 per year at the time.

Ghislaine was eventually accused of obtaining adolescent girls in exchange for money to give Epstein massages and conduct sexual acts for him.

She dated Ted Waitt, the rich co-founder of Gateway Computers, after her romance with Epstein ended. According to the Guardian, their relationship boosted Maxwell’s social standing.

In the mid-2010s, Ghislaine’s status among the upper crust was shattered when Virginia Giuffre openly claimed that Ghislaine and Epstein pushed her into a sexual relationship with Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old.

In 2017, the lawsuit was settled, and the allegations were dropped a year later.

Ghislaine is said to have lived in a $4.95 million New York City home for many years, which was purchased by an Epstein-controlled firm in 2000.

Ghislaine was the benefactor of the deal, which took place in April 2016 for $15 million.

Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking in July of this year. He committed suicide while awaiting his trial in a federal prison in New York City.

The investigation eventually focused on Ghislaine, who was accused by victims of enabling Epstein’s abuse.

Ghislaine reportedly bought a $1.1 million house in Bradford, New Hampshire, in an all-cash acquisition in December 2019 and used it as her retreat.

According to the authorities, at least $20 million was transferred from Epstein’s accounts to Ghislaine’s bank accounts between 2007 and 2011.