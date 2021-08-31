How Twitter Reacted When Mike Richards Was Fired As Host And Producer Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Mike Richards, the executive producer of the game programs “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” was sacked on Tuesday.

After a report revealed earlier misogynistic statements he made on a podcast, Richards first stepped aside as “Jeopardy!” host to serve as executive producer. This was insufficient for many fans, and Richards faced widespread outrage on Twitter, prompting a Sony executive to formally announce his departure as executive producer.

“We had anticipated that Mike’s departure from the ‘Jeopardy!’ host job would have lessened the turmoil and internal strife we’ve all been through these past few weeks. Suzanne Prete, a Sony Pictures Television executive, stated, “Clearly, that has not happened.”

Following recent revelations about Richards’ prior statements, Sony has been chastised for hiring him. Many others expressed their displeasure on Twitter, calling for actor LeVar Burton to take over as the regular host.

“Do I believe Mike Richards’ statements on his podcast were appropriate for polite society? No. But, given the job he did as host of Jeopardy, does he deserve the benefit of the doubt? Also no,” tweeted James Holzhauer, a former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion.

Just three weeks after being named the game show’s new host to replace Alex Trebek, Sony announced Richards’ departure from the show.

According to the New York Times, Sony executives praised him as a “special talent” and asked him to stay on as executive producer of the show when he stood down as host. This move, however, sparked controversy, and officials realized that retaining Richards on the show would be untenable.

On Twitter, fans reacted positively to the news.

“Mike Richards is one of my favorite comedians. No one knew who he was until he appeared out of nowhere, proclaiming, “I’M A STRANGER WHO SUCKS!” In a Tweet, screenwriter Broti Gupta stated, “And now that’s the thing he’s famous for.”

In her email, Prete stated that she will work with Michael Davies, CEO of Sony-owned television production firm Embassy Row, to “ensure that production stays on track and we don’t skip a beat as we head into the new season.”

“I know this has been a difficult moment for the entire team, and I want to express my gratitude to you all for your cooperation and professionalism over the previous few weeks,” the email stated.

In September, a new season of “Jeopardy!” will premiere.