How to Win Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Coin at Burger King’s Cryptocurrency Giveaway

In a new competition that begins Monday, Burger King is giving its Royal Perks loyalty members the chance to win cryptocurrency.

The promotion is part of a partnership with investment platform Robinhood and will run until November 21st, while prizes remain. Several select Burger King fans will receive Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Ethereum money rewards as a result of the relationship with Robinhood.

Royal Perks members who spend $5 or more on the Burger King app, website, or in-restaurant using “My Code” at participating locations will receive the coin. Customers will receive the cryptocurrency in an email from Burger King following their purchase, and they will need to click on the link to claim it.

Customers must have a Robinhood account in order to receive their cryptocurrency, as well as be a part of Burger King’s Royal Perks program.

There are 2 million Dogecoin, 200 Ethereum, and 20 Bitcoin rewards, according to the burger restaurant. Each person is only allowed one prize code each day. The deadline to collect prizes is December 17.

According to Maria Posada, Burger King North America’s vice president of digital guest experience, the fast-food company is “providing crypto in a form that’s accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) – through our food.”

The announcement of Burger King’s giveaway comes at a time when bitcoin is gaining traction among investors. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was trading at $61,877.98 on Monday morning, while Ethereum was trading at $4,352.57.