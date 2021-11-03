How To Get Your Child The Pfizer Shot: Walgreens, CVS To Begin Administering Kid Vaccines

Following the approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccination for children, CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) have stated that they will begin giving the vaccine to youngsters as early as this week.

Starting on Sunday, CVS will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11, while Walgreens will begin delivering the shot to children on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised guidelines for the vaccination for this age group.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids, which is given in a reduced dose, will begin arriving at certain Walgreens pharmacies this week, according to Walgreens.

Parents can book vaccination appointments for their children online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, using the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Additional appointments will become available in the following weeks, according to the shops, as more doses of the vaccination become accessible.

According to Walgreens, children who receive the Pfizer COVID vaccination will need a second dosage at least three weeks after the initial dose to complete their vaccine regimen and acquire full protection against the virus.

Walgreens also stated that it “strongly” advises parents to schedule a vaccination appointment for their children. When making an appointment, parents will need their child’s date of birth, and a parent or guardian must be present when the vaccine is given. After the vaccination is administered, there will be a 15-minute observation period.

In addition to an activity sheet, stickers, and the opportunity to print a free 5xt photo to commemorate the occasion, children will also receive free Tootsie Pops. According to Walgreens.

CVS offers a COVID Vaccine Online Scheduler for scheduling vaccination appointments.

A parent must accompany children aged 5 to 15 to their CVS injection appointment. After getting their COVID vaccine, all children will be expected to stay in the pharmacy area for at least 15 minutes for observation.

CVS added that immunizers will be on hand at pharmacies to address any queries parents may have about their children’s COVID shots.

The COVID vaccinations from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for those aged 18 and over. The FDA is currently reviewing a Moderna vaccine for children.

Walgreens shares were trading at $49.07, up $1.32, or 2.76 percent, as of 10:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, while CVS shares were trading. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.