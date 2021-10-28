How to Get Free World Series Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos

On November 4, Taco Bell will give away free tacos as part of its World Series promotion “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.”

This is breaking news! @ozzie just made a base steal. This new Taco Hero has won a FREE bag of @Doritos® Locos Tacos for America! Get yours on November 4th, either online, in-store, or through the app.

The promotion began on Tuesday, after Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies stole second base in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in the first inning.

Albies has been crowned the “Taco Hero” of 2021 by Taco Bell, which will give fans a free Doritos Locos taco on Nov. 4 to commemorate the stolen base.

https://t.co/A2AFrSuVc3 I can’t wait to see the stolen base that got America free tacos in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion is in its tenth year, with the goal of “celebrating America’s Taco Hero and giving away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco for everyone in America, while supplies last.”

Taco Bell announced the promotion in a tweet on Tuesday, saying it will be available nationally online, in stores, and through its app.

A complimentary Doritos Locos taco is available without making a purchase, although there is a limit of one per person.

Taco Bell Rewards members who signed up before the World Series began will receive a free taco that will be put to their loyalty account for use by Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT via the app.

The second game of the World Series will be played on Wednesday night.