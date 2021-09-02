How to Be a Workplace Rebel Without Being Obnoxious

Professor Francesca Gino of Harvard Business School believes that workplace rebellion isn’t always seen positively. “We usually think of the jerks, the showoffs…those who are troublemakers, individuals who break rules just for the purpose of breaking regulations, or the contrarians” when we close our eyes and think of the rebels in our industry, she says.

That is something that no reasonable firm would seek out.

Despite this, Gino, the author of Rebel Talent, argues that nurturing your own rebellious edge may be critical to your company’s – and your own – success. She just appeared on my weekly This website interview show “Better” (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT) to talk about what it means to be a rebellious leader and why we need rebels today more than ever.

“Being rebellious can be productive, rather than destructive,” she explains. According to Gino, the finest rebels use their dissatisfaction with the status quo to “bring about constructive change.”

Here are three options for doing it on your own:

Get rid of your arrogance.

Although rebels may choose unconventional solutions, the finest of them are motivated by a genuine desire to assist and better the business. When change isn’t coming as quickly as they’d want, Gino thinks one of the biggest challenges for rebels is maintaining perspective and not becoming pushy or offensive. There’s a risk of coming across as arrogant at times, so she recommends something along the lines of, “‘I understand what’s there, and let me suggest, with respect, an alternative way of looking at this and moving this ahead.” “Despite the fact that you may have a lot of knowledge, or perhaps be the subject expert on the field, you’re modest enough to keep your mind open and extend your perspective,” she encourages aspiring rebels.

Curiosity triumphs over insecurity.

It’s easy to feel disoriented when things are moving so quickly. Rebels, on the other hand, have created an adaptation that Gino admires. “When people keep their curiosity, which is a big fuel for rebels,” she explains, “they are able to minimize their stress or ensure that the stress does not paralyze them, but rather boosts their urge to think differently.” We can’t prevent change or uncertainty, but we can stay curious about it and use it as an opportunity to learn or explore. This is a condensed version of the information.