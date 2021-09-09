How TikTok’s Algorithm Harms Minors Through Sex, Drugs, and Video Loops

According to a recent analysis by the Wall Street Journal, the algorithm for the social media app TikTok sends youngsters down a rabbit hole of drug-related and sexually explicit content.

The Journal built dozens of automated accounts posing as 13- to 15-year-olds to see what content would appear on their “For You” page, TikTok’s main feed that offers highly tailored content. According to an examination of the films, the longer these young people watched sexually explicit videos, the more videos related to that content appeared.

Users would then become locked in a loophole known as “KinkTok” by many users.

TikTok also promoted a number of other films connected to rape, narcotics, and sexual obsessions, according to the Journal.

The account with the most sexually graphic films had more than 90% of its videos devoted to bondage and sex at one point. 616 of the 1,276 videos shown to the teen account were eventually removed by TikTok.

According to the Journal, TikTok declined to comment on the specific video probe, but a spokeswoman stated that the app does not differentiate between films served to adults and minors, but that TikTok is working on better ways to filter content for minors.

“Protecting minors is critical, and TikTok has taken industry-leading initiatives to ensure that teens have a safe and age-appropriate experience,” the spokesman said in a statement.

According to TikTok’s terms of service, users must be at least 13 years old and must have parental approval if they are under the age of 18.

The Journal’s automated accounts, according to TikTok, “in no way represents the behavior and viewing experience of a real person,” and the site is “reviewing how to help avoid even highly odd viewing behaviors from forming negative cycles, particularly for our younger users.”

TikTok terminated about 7.3 million accounts in June that it suspected belonged to people under the age of 13. The decision was made after the New York Times obtained information about the app’s user demographics.

The majority of TikTok users are teenagers and young adults. According to a Statista analysis, over a quarter of TikTok’s nearly 100 million monthly active users are aged 10 to 19.