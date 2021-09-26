How the US Debt Ceiling Became a “Ransom-Worthy Hostage”

A stalemate between Democrats and Republicans over raising the US borrowing authorization brought the country days away from default and forced a major credit rating agency to degrade the country’s credit for the first time a decade ago.

In the aftermath, leading Senate Republican Mitch McConnell told The Washington Post that the debt limit was “a hostage worth ransoming,” and it’s still in captivity a decade later.

The debt ceiling, which sets the limit on how much debt the US may take on, is the subject of heated debate in Washington between Democrats, who control Congress but lack the numbers to raise it unilaterally, and Republicans, who refuse to vote for any increase at all.

The stakes are exceptionally high in this debate because, without a raise, the US will default on its payments in October, destroying its economy and undermining a pillar of the worldwide financial system.

For decades, lawmakers have wrangled over raising the debt ceiling.

However, the desire to bring the world’s greatest economy to the verge dates back to 2011, when rising Republicans were devoted to reining in Democratic spending and exploited the debt ceiling to do so.

“Most of the (Republican) leadership sees the 2011 debt limit standoff as a success in that they were able to force (then-President Barack Obama) to sign the largest spending cut bill in decades without actually having a default,” said Brian Riedl, who was then the chief economist for Republican Senator Rob Portman.

They cut a pact that was supposed to reduce the government’s spending over time.

It didn’t stick: thanks to spending by both Republican and Democratic presidents, the US national debt and budget deficit have grown in the years afterwards.

Others who were involved in the 2011 standoff caution that brinkmanship has its own set of implications, even if there is no default.

“The ways it could be affecting our country and its economic strength are difficult to measure, but it’s likely they’re happening beneath the surface, that our credibility is being eroded,” said Shai Akabas, Director of Economic Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, who worked with now-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell a decade ago on analyzing the effects of a default.

Few countries are required to borrow as much as the United States while also negotiating annual increases in the amount of debt it can take on.

To avert a default, Congress must not only approve an increase in the borrowing ceiling, but also agree to fund it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.